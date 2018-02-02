Westbound I-70 reopens after crash on Floyd Hill

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — An accident closed westbound Interstate 70 on Floyd Hill on Friday morning for more than 30 minutes, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The crash happened about 10 a.m. just before the bottom of the hill near the U.S. 6 exit. It reopened at 10:30 a.m.

It’s not known how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

Traffic quickly backed up for several miles in the area.

Drivers were able to get off the interstate at Exit 248 and use the U.S. 40 frontage road to the bottom of Floyd Hill, then turn left onto U.S. 6 and back onto I-70 to get around the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.