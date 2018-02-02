Buddy Workouts get results

Posted 1:39 pm, February 2, 2018, by

MedFit Medical Weight Loss gives us some advice to help stay on track! Their clinic offers a full consultation that is medically based. Get a free consultation from Dr. Angela Tran by calling (303)321-0023 or visiting www.denverweightlossclinic.com. MedFit is a sponsor of Fitness Friday on Colorado's Best.