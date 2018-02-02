6 more weeks of winter & more snow for Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's Ground Hog Day and Phil saw his shadow...meaning 6 more weeks of winter! And, we need it. The good news is an active jet stream will continue to slide storms across Colorado bringing much need snow chances.

The best snow this weekend will be in the northern & central mountains. The snow will be on & off from Friday night through Sunday afternoon. It will be windy and roads will turn slick. Accumulation will range from 6" at lower elevations and up to a foot over higher terrain. That's great news for weekend skiers looking for fresh powder. You'll just need to allow extra time for getting to & from area ski resorts.

In Denver we will have a mild & pleasant Saturday with highs in the 50s. By Saturday night a weak cold front slides in from the north and could produce snow showers during the overnight hours into early on Sunday. Accumulation in the city looks to be little to none. However, across the northeast plains an inch or two is possible.

We have another chance of snow in Denver coming late Monday into Tuesday. That storm may bring a slightly higher chance for accumulating snow in the metro. But, even that would only amount to a few inches. However, at this point we''ll take whatever we can get!

