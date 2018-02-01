Unplug & Reconnect for Valentine’s Day – Pinot’s Palette Highlands

This Valentine's Day, ditch the cell-phones and social media and spend some quality time painting with your love at a couples class at Pinot's Palette in the Highlands.
