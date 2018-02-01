Traffic to be impacted for procession of slain Adams County deputy

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A procession for fallen Adams County sheriff’s deputy Heath Gumm will impact traffic in the northern metro area on Friday morning.

Gumm was shot and killed on Jan. 24 after responding to a disturbance in Thornton.

A procession of law enforcement and first responders will follow Gumm’s family to Flatirons Church in Lafayette where a service will be held.

There will be rolling closures on northbound Interstate 25 in Thornton to Highway 7, where the procession will assemble.

The procession will leave Interstate 25 and Highway 7 between 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., then go west.

It then will go south on North 119th Street, then west on East South Boulder Road to the church.

The service at the church at 355 West South Boulder Road is closed to the public at the request of the family.

Highway 7, North 119th Street and East South Boulder Road will close for the procession. The procession is expected to be completed by 10:30 a.m.

The public has been asked to not park along the route and to use sidewalks to watch the procession. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Gumm had worked for the sheriff’s office since 2012 and was a 2004 graduate of Mullen High School.

Dreion Dearing, 22, has been charged with four counts of murder in Gumm’s death.