Suspect shot to death after coming at Arvada officers, K-9 unit with knife

ARVADA, Colo. -- An armed suspect was shot and killed after attacking officers and a K-9 unit on Wednesday night, the Arvada Police Department said.

Officers responded to reports of a suspicious person in the 6900 block of 84th Way just after 8:30 p.m.

The suspect was found to be wanted on a felony warrant and was being investigated for violating a restraining order, police said.

Officers and the K-9 unit found the suspect in an enclosed area. The suspect was armed with a knife and was told to drop the weapon, police said.

The suspect then went at the officers and the K-9 with the knife when officers opened fire, police said. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jefferson County Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting. The officers have been placed on routine administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

The name, age and gender of the suspect were not released.