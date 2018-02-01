Southbound I-25 closed near Windsor after 2 semitrucks, vehicle crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. -- Southbound Interstate 25 was closed in northern Colorado on Thursday morning after an accident involving at least two semitrucks, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened about 5:30 a.m. just south of the Highway 392 exit near Windsor and involved a third vehicle that rear-ended one of the semitrucks.

One of the semitrucks was hauling ammunition and a hazardous materials crew responded because of a fuel spill.

No injuries were reported, the Colorado State Patrol said.

Snow was falling in the area and sticking to the pavement at the time of the crash.

The Colorado Department of Transportation advised drivers to take highways 287 or 85 as alternate routes.

There was no estimate for when the interstate would reopen.