Snow will continue to target Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The weather pattern across Colorado is setting up to keep storms moving over our northern mountains and focusing on the northeastern plains. So, snow will be in the forecast just about every day in the northern mountains for a week. This is great news for getting the snowpack numbers to increase (that's important to our water supply here in Denver). And, it's great news for skiers who like to play in fresh powder.

The northeastern plains...basically the northeastern quadrant of Colorado from Denver International Airport (DIA) east along I-70 & northeast along I-76 & north along I-25 to the Wyoming border...will have the best chance for accumulating snow over the weekend and early next week.

For Denver we will have a chance for light snow with little to no accumulation over the weekend and early next week.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.