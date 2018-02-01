Snow for northern Colorado, with only light accumulation in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Snow will fall during the Thursday morning rush in northern Colorado, including Fort Collins, Greeley, Windsor, Sterling and Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Up to 6 inches of accumulation is possible. There will be much less snow farther south into Denver.

Only light snow is possible in Denver for the morning rush with 0-1 inch of accumulation.

The foothills and mountains can expect 1-4 inches. It will be drier everywhere by the afternoon.

Highs on drop into the 30s across the Front Range, with mountain highs in the 20s and 30s.

Friday will be much warmer and drier across the Front Range with highs reaching the mid-50s.

There are three to four waves of snow lined up for the central and northern mountains from Friday night through Wednesday.

Heavy snow accumulation is possible in Steamboat Springs, Buffalo Pass, Cameron Pass, Rocky Mountain National Park, Winter Park, Loveland Ski Area and the Flat Tops.

Winds will gust above treeline to 30-65 mph.

Very little of that snow makes it into Denver with only 20 percent to 30 percent chances each day from Saturday through Tuesday.

It's going to be a wild ride with high temperatures varying wildly each day.

