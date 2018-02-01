Salvation Army helps caregiver in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A caregiver just received some care he needed for himself.

Jack Wickum, 71, like most men his age, lives on a fixed income.

So when his car broke down and he was unable to transport a friend to her cancer treatments, he contacted the Problem Solvers to see if there was any help available.

The repairs to his car cost over $600 and he couldn't afford it.

There was help available. The Problem Solvers contacted the Salvation Army and the organization gave him a check to get his car fixed.

The caregiver will be able to continue to help his friend who needs rides to her cancer treatments.