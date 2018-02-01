Peeper who cut off power to homes reported near DU

DENVER — University of Denver students are on alert, because of a Campus Safety Advisory about a peeper near the school.

Campus Safety sent the advisory Wednesday, citing a peeping incident that happened Friday on South Race Street.

Community Advisory 18-01: Window Peeping If you or someone you know has any information about this incident, please contact Campus Safety and/or Denver Police Department immediately. pic.twitter.com/rpQSgHvgVW — DU Campus Safety (@DUCampusSafety) January 31, 2018

The advisory states a man went through a home’s backyard, peeped through a window, then hit a breaker and shut off power to the home. The man may have been trying to get the people inside the home to go outside, according to DU officials.

“That is pretty freaky,” said DU junior Kyle Guzik, who lives near the home with the peeper. “You think we live pretty close to school … it`s a relatively safe area. But, I guess you never know.”

DU Campus Safety doesn’t track reports of peepers specifically. But has 20 reports of stalking and 23 reports of robbery and burglary on or near campus, from 2014 to 2016.

According to Campus Safety, Denver Police responded to the peeping incident, but no formal report was filed.

“Kind of freaky,” said DU student Christa Gutzel. “I’d be scared if I were them.”

“I think it`s pretty crazy,” DU student Troy Stensland said. “Didn`t know that people actually did that. Having it be next door is a little startling.”

Now students around DU are keeping an eye out for someone who’s been eyeing them.