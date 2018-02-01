One pocketknife: TSA’s annual find during pat downs at DIA?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- About 58 million travelers stuffed their personal belongings through metal detectors, then stood motionless inside full-body scanners at Denver International Airport security checkpoints in 2017.

Hundreds of thousands of those same passengers are estimated to have been pulled aside for additional physical screenings; some having set off the metal detector or been flagged with an unknown object on their person via X-ray technology, while others were “randomly” chosen by computers for additional “hands-on” pat downs.

And the pat downs, starting last March, were more personally intrusive than ever before.

The Transportation Security Administration gave screeners additional training which mandated a longer, more thorough search of a person’s body. According to those familiar with the new security tactics, same sex screeners were given the green light to use the front of their hands-on passengers’ breasts and crotches.

FOX31 cameras, set up in public areas of DIA, recorded pat downs lasting as long as two minutes and 20 seconds. None of the searches we recorded appeared to result in any finding of a prohibited item.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers waited until the end of the year before filing a Freedom of Information Act request with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in Arlington, Virginia asking for “an inventory of all items identified and/or defined as a “weapon” discovered during the physical inspection of a person, otherwise defined as a ‘pat down.’ FOX31 limited the scope of the request to DIA and to one year.

The response took about four months to research, but TSA did respond.

The answer was one.

“Only one weapon (was) found as a result of a pat-down,” the TSA FOIA response stated. A “Pocket Knife.”

“They actually put this in writing?” responded Mike Boyd, President of Boyd Group International, a strategic aviation consulting firm in Evergreen, Colorado.

Boyd, who has been critical of TSA’s lack of "anticipatory security” in the past, told FOX31 during an on-camera interview, TSA should, but likely won’t, rethink the large-scale “grouping” of passengers if the enhanced pat downs are not making travel safer.

“There`s not a plan to fix it. There’s no plan to mitigate the damage. So, what we have here is a situation where they are pawing down, spending resources pawing down people for no reason and wasting money, wasting time and wasting the good will of the public.”

TSA spokesperson, Carrie Harmon, sent a statement to FOX31, stating in part, “The use of security technology and physical screening measures is critical to mitigate threats.”

We noticed the statement did not address only pat downs.

Federal records clearly show hundreds of guns, knives, swords, and fake hand-grenades are discovered every year by TSA screening measures.

However, other than the official record released to FOX31 regarding the one pocketknife discovered at DIA during physical screening in 2017, TSA has never addressed how many dangerous objects are discovered during the pat down process.

TSA declined repeated requests to conduct an on-camera interview on the subject.

However, Harmon said on the phone TSA could not be certain its own internal document, which states only one weapon was found during pat downs at DIA, is accurate.

Harmon said TSA does not "require" screeners to report exactly how or where they may discover a prohibited item.

Late on Thursday, TSA sent out the following statement:

Pat-down procedures are one of many methods TSA uses to detect and deter threats. In some cases, the only way to resolve an alarm generated by screening technology, as a result of canine screening, or indicated by other screening protocols, is to conduct a pat-down.

In addition, pat-downs can be powerful deterrents to those who may seek to do harm. That is why TSA continues to conduct pat-downs and refine this and other procedures in response to intelligence, previous and evolving threats, and the results of extensive testing. Pat-downs are conducted by an officer of the same gender, and passengers can request private screening.

TSA tracks the most dangerous items knowing that each could be detected through any one of TSA’s screening methods. Each year, TSA at DEN finds hundreds of potentially dangerous items through an integrated security screening system. The combination of technologies and procedures is necessary because it is impossible to determine in advance which specific procedure will uncover a threat.