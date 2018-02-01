Linne’s two-toed baby sloth born at Denver Zoo

DENVER — A Linne’s two-toed sloth was born Sunday at the Denver Zoo, officials said Friday.

The zoo announced last month that Charlotte Greenie, a 21-year-old female sloth, was pregnant and that the baby could arrive anytime through late February.

The father of the baby, who has not been named and the gender has not been identified, is 27-year-old Elliot.

Officials said the mother and baby are healthy and thriving. They spent the week since the birth resting and bonding.

Both will go on public display in their habitat in Bird World starting Thursday.

The baby clung to its mother right after birth and will remain attached to her for at least six months, officials said.

Linne’s two-toed sloths are found in the rainforests of South America.

The nocturnal species spend 15 to 20 hours a day sleeping, then become active about an hour after sunset.