Law enforcement from across the country travel to Colorado for Deputy Gumm’s funeral

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. – Law enforcement from all over the county are traveling to Denver to pay their last respects to fallen Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm.

The Brotherhood for the Fallen is a non-profit volunteer organization with a handful of chapters across the country in cities like New York City, Chicago, Dallas and Boston. They raise money to send officers to every police funeral nationwide.

“We’re here to show our support for [Gumm’s] family and his friends and the entire city of Denver,” NYPD police officer Fairoze Edoo told FOX31.

Edoo is just one of dozens of law enforcement who traveled hundreds and thousands of miles for Gumm’s funeral.

“I’ve seen Dallas, I’ve seen Forth Worth, I’ve seen Chicago,” he said. “Literally all over the country coming to pay their respects for a stranger, but a brother.”

There are several other police departments that have sent independent groups ahead of the funeral, including Albuquerque and Omaha.

“We’re there to make sure that he has the proper sendoff,” Edoo said.

He says it’s also important for Gumm’s family to see the support from the entire Blue Family.

“We had a one-on-one moment with the family and to see their reaction when they see cops from out of state that are there for them, that are there for their department. It was the most gut-wrenching feeling that I’ve had as a police officer,” Edoo said. “I’d be lying if I said I didn’t shed a tear because this is what we do.”