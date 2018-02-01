King Soopers, City Market to start ‘Scan, Bag, Go’ shopping in 34 stores this year

DENVER — King Soopers and City Market announced Wednesday that it will start “Scan, Bag, Go” shopping technology in 34 stores later this year.

The list of stores will be released later this year, according to a news release.

Kroger, the parent company of King Soopers and City Market, is rolling out the pilot program to 400 stores across the country this year.

Kroger Announces Divisions for Scan, Bag, Go Expansion Read more here: https://t.co/dS85VynFJd pic.twitter.com/D7ofNIXj26 — Kroger News (@KrogerNews) January 31, 2018

Kroger bringing its no-cashier 'Scan, Bag, Go' system to some central Ohio stores in March https://t.co/FGofdrUA17 The Columbus Dispatch – via @retailwire #retail pic.twitter.com/F17RlppYQm — RetailWire.com (@retailwire) February 1, 2018

The technology will allow customers to use a wireless handheld scanner or the “Scan, Bag, Go” app on phones or other personal device to scan and bag products as they shop so they can get through the checkout quicker.

Customers can visit a self-checkout to provide payment and the company has plans to introduce the ability to pay directly through the app in the future.

The option will be available alongside traditional checkout methods.