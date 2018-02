Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. -- A gesture of support from you and a lot of others in the community was delivered to the Adams County Sheriff's Office Thursday.

FOX31 and Colorado's Own Channel 2 delivered giant cards signed by folks from all over metro Denver after the shooting death of Deputy Heath Gumm.

Adams County Sheriff Mike McIntosh was grateful for the outpouring of support for his department.

He was especially moved by all the children who came out to sign the cards.