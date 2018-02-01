× Fundraiser for Deputy Zach Parrish

The undefeated Colorado Blizzard will be looking to continue their dominance as they host the Western Conference leading, San Diego Sockers this Saturday night. Along with being able to see a competitive game, fans will be a part of a special night, as the Blizzard will be holding a tribute for fallen hero and Douglas County Sheriff Office’s own Deputy Zackari Parrish.

Prior to the game, the Blizzard will be holding a special ceremony that will be held by the honor guard to honor the lives of Deputy Parrish, and all of the other fallen heroes who risked their lives every single day for the sake of protecting all of the citizens of Colorado.

The Colorado Blizzard encourage any sort of donation that fans would be able to afford that will go directly to Zackari Parrish’s family, accepting donations there will be representatives of the Douglas County Sheriff Department that will be attending the game.

We hope that you will be able to attend this special night with the Colorado Blizzard family, as it will be a night that you will not want to miss!

Feb 3rd Game Tickets: https://goo.gl/qiSPWG

Use PROMO CODE: PIN to save 25% on your game tickets