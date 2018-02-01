Denver rents unchanged in January, ending 4-month trend of declines

DENVER — Rents remained flat in January in Denver, ApartmentList reported Thursday.

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment remained at $1,030 and $1,310 for a two-bedroom unit in Denver, the same as it was in December.

But rents were still up 2.1 percent from January 2017, according to the report. Statewide, rents were up 2.7 percent.

The unchanged rates stopped a four-month trend of rents dropping in Denver.

Rents were unchanged or down in metro-area cities except in Englewood, which had a 1.1 percent increase, but were still up year-over-year.

Lone Tree again had the highest rents in the metro area, at $1,520 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,920 for a two-bedroom unit.

Broomfield had the biggest year-over-year uptick at 6 percent, followed by Aurora at 3.9 percent.

Other cities in the metro area have higher rents than Denver.

Arvada : $1,180 for a one bedroom, $1,490 for a two bedroom; down 0.5 percent in January, up 3.8 percent the past year.

: $1,180 for a one bedroom, $1,490 for a two bedroom; down 0.5 percent in January, up 3.8 percent the past year. Aurora : $1,190 for a one bedroom, $1,510 for a two bedroom; down 0.4 percent in January, up 3.9 percent the past year.

: $1,190 for a one bedroom, $1,510 for a two bedroom; down 0.4 percent in January, up 3.9 percent the past year. Brighton : $1,210 for a one bedroom, $1,540 for a two bedroom; down 0.5 percent in January, up 3.4 percent the past year.

: $1,210 for a one bedroom, $1,540 for a two bedroom; down 0.5 percent in January, up 3.4 percent the past year. Broomfield : $1,310 for a one bedroom, $1,640 for a two bedroom; unchanged in January, up 6 percent the past year.

: $1,310 for a one bedroom, $1,640 for a two bedroom; unchanged in January, up 6 percent the past year. Englewood : $1,190 for a one bedroom, $1,500 for a two bedroom; up 1.1 percent in January, up 1.5 percent the past year.

: $1,190 for a one bedroom, $1,500 for a two bedroom; up 1.1 percent in January, up 1.5 percent the past year. Littleton : $1,420 for a one bedroom, $1,800 for a two bedroom; down 1.1 percent in January, up 1 percent the past year.

: $1,420 for a one bedroom, $1,800 for a two bedroom; down 1.1 percent in January, up 1 percent the past year. Thornton: $1,390 for a one bedroom, $1,760 for a two bedroom; down 0.7 percent in January, up 1.5 percent the past year.

$1,390 for a one bedroom, $1,760 for a two bedroom; down 0.7 percent in January, up 1.5 percent the past year. Parker : $1,430 for a one bedroom, $1,800 for a two bedroom; down 0.4 percent in January, unchanged the past year.

: $1,430 for a one bedroom, $1,800 for a two bedroom; down 0.4 percent in January, unchanged the past year. Westminster: $1,230 for a one bedroom, $1,550 for a two bedroom; down 0.1 percent in January, up 3.5 percent the past year.

Nationally, rents were down slightly last month but were up by 2.6 percent year-over-year.