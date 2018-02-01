Denver Public Schools’ first sorority forms at Manual High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- High School can be hard for young women. A group of students at one high school in Denver wants to make sure no one has to conquer the tough times alone.

“High school is hard and it’s lonely and there’s a lot of drama,” one student said.

At Manual High School in Denver there's a new group in town.

“The name of the sorority is Kapourous," student Trayosha Decker said.

The group says it's a sisterhood. The sorority is filled with all women of color, all students of Manual. It's the first of its kind in the school system.

The group wants to help each other navigate the crazy teenage years.

“Build each other up rather than break each other down,” student Daneha Moore said.

Anybody can join, but they really want people with good GPAs. All of the current members have 3.5 GPAs or higher. The current members also say they want people who share the same vision as they do.

The purpose of the group is to support each other. They remind each other that they matter.

“We can do it as one, we can do this together, you don’t have to alone,” a student said.

The group also wants to change people's perception of Manual High School.

“Everybody was like, Manual girls are ghetto, Manual girls are this ... I’m like no that’s not true," Decker said.

It's a story of young women helping other young women, a story leaders at the district level are starting to notice. On Thursday, school board members and the superintendent made their way to Manual High School to meet with the girls and celebrate what they've started.

“This is an amazing group of young women who’ve come together to learn from each other, to be strong, to develop a sense of sisterhood," Denver Public Schools Superintendent Tom Boasberg said.

The group was charged to move forward, and that's exactly what they plan to do.

The group says the name Kapourous is a version of thunderbolt in Greek. Thunderbolts is the mascot at Manual.