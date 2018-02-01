What’s for dinner? Google data reveals most popular restaurants in Denver neighborhoods

DENVER — It’s true, Denver has a lot of great restaurants to visit. But have you ever wondered what the most popular types of restaurants are in the Mile High City?

Using Google data, Google News Lab decided to rank cities and neighborhoods by their most popular cuisine. The data was compiled based on aggregated, anonymized, and differentially private data from users who have opted in to Google Location History.

When put against other cities, Denver ranks in the top 10 when it comes to visits to Mexican restaurants, steakhouses, and coffee shops.

Google also determined the most popular cuisine in each Denver neighborhood. Mexican restaurants are the clear favorite taking the top spot in most neighborhoods such as Stapleton, Congress Park, Union Station, and Sloan’s Lake among others.

Pizza is the favorite in Cheesman Park, Berkeley, and North Park Hill among others while burger joints appear to be the go-to places in City Park, Cherry Creek, Regis, and Baker among others.

Sandwich shops are next as the top pick in just three Denver neighborhoods – Marston, University Hills, and Capital Hill.

The rest of the neighborhoods are divided among Chinese food, seafood, and Vietnamese. Italian is the favorite in Washington Park.

Use the interactive map from Google to find out the most popular cuisine in your neighborhood.

Can’t see the map? Click here.