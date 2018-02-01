Critics say independent investigation into Denver’s top 2 cops isn’t independent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- More than eight months after an investigation was launched into the transparency of Denver's top two police officers, there's still no word on when the director of public safety will issue her findings.

But critics already predict Public Safety Director Stephanie O'Malley will find no wrong-doing was committed by Denver Police Chief Robert White or his Deputy Chief Matt Murray.

"I would be surprised if she found that there was wrong-doing, I just don`t expect that," said Lisa Calderon, Executive Director of the Colorado Latino Forum. Calderon and others have been cynical about the city's process for conducting what it calls an "independent investigation" to find out why Chief White and Deputy Chief Murray failed to turn over a letter to the Denver Police Protective Association, when the union first made a public records request for the letter in 2016.

Nick Rogers, President of the DPPA, told the Problem Solvers it would be "impossible" for Chief White and his number 2, Deputy Chief Murray to forget they had received a critical letter from then Denver District Attorney Mitch Morrissey.

The June 3, 2016 letter written by Morrissey to Chief Robert White criticized Deputy Chief Matt Murray for his role in having a woman named Angiella Arnot arrested for sex assault. Arnot was arrested along with a Denver police officer named Davin Munk after the two were accused of having unwanted sex with another woman.

Prosecutors declined to charge either Munk or Arnot. In his letter to Chief White, Morrrissey wrote, "The information that exonerated Ms. Arnot was in the hands of DPD detectives from the beginning of the investigation ... Whatever Deputy Chief Murray's concerns regarding Officer Munk, they should not have affected this innocent woman."

Days after he was cleared in May 2016, Davin Munk told FOX31, "We even told her no means no."

After Rogers heard rumors that the Morrissey letter existed, he made a public records request for it only to basically be told White and Murray didn't have it.

"I was disappointed that the two top individuals in the Denver Police Department, the Chief and the Deputy Chief would actually lie about something like that," Rogers said.

The letter eventually surfaced through media requests and the incoming Denver District Attorney Beth McCann launched an investigation into whether Chief White and Deputy Chief Murray violated Colorado's Open Records Act. McCann would later decide she did not have enough evidence to charge either man with a misdemeanor count. Shortly thereafter, is when the city announced it would conduct an independent investigation using the law firm Employment Matters.

The law firm spent six months interviewing multiple witnesses but the key witness was probably a woman named Mary Dulacki. She's been the records custodian for the Department of Public Safety for more than ten years. She is the person who asked Chief White and Deputy Chief Murray for the Morrissey letter, when she received a public records request from the Denver Police Protective Association.

At the time both men basically told Dulacki they didn't have the letter and didn't let on they knew of its existence. It's not known what Dulacki told investigators with Employment Matters but it's probably similar to what she told Denver prosecutors when they investigated Chief White and Deputy Chief Murray for the possible Open Records Act violation.

According to prosecutor notes obtained by the Problem Solvers, once Dulacki discovered Chief White's secretary had the letter Dulacki "was upset that 'their bullsh**' undermined her integrity and her reputation with the media," adding that White and Murray engaged in what "clearly is deception."

"It clearly rises to a level where most officers would have some type of disciplinary action," said Mary Dodge, a criminology professor with the University of Colorado-Denver. Dodge was surprised to learn the City of Denver spent $87,728 on an independent investigation but did not give the law firm Employment Matters the authority to make a conclusion.

Instead the law firm handed it's report over to the Denver Sheriff's Office of Conduct Review which will then make a recommendation to Stephanie O'Malley, the Director of Public Safety.

"That seems crazy. We have the sheriff`s office looking at what is already an independent investigation and why?" asked Dodge.

Lisa Calderon of the Colorado Latino Forum also questions why the law firm wasn't allowed to reach a decision. She says having O'Malley rely on the Denver Sheriff's Office to make a recommendation about Denver's top two cops isn't really independent since O'Malley, Denver Sheriff Patrick Firman and Denver Police Chief Robert White are all appointed by Mayor Michael Hancock.

"So essentially you have Mayoral appointees who are policing themselves," said Calderon who called the independent investigation "a waste of taxpayer money."

O'Malley wouldn't talk to the Problem Solvers but in a statement the Department of Public Safety said, "This division of responsibility supports a fair and transparent disciplinary system that ensures one entity does not serve as fact finder, judge, and jury."

But Calderon and Nick Rogers from the Denver Police union suspect the city's process is designed to ensure a certain outcome, exoneration for both Chief White and Deputy Chief Murray.

"They (White and Murray) should both be fired," said Rogers. When asked if he thinks that'll happen Rogers said, "I don't. I’ve been around here too long and I know how this political machinery in Denver works and it’s reality."

Both Chief White and Deputy Chief Murray declined an interview request from the Problem Solvers. Instead Denver Police released a statement that said, "It would be inappropriate for the Department to comment on an ongoing investigation."

The Sheriff's Office of Conduct Review has had the investigative report since November 2017. It has yet to pass its finding to Stephanie O'Malley with the Department of Public Safety.