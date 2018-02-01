Courage and integrity: ‘Deputy Heath Gumm made an impact’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. -- The Adams County Sheriff's Office honored Deputy Heath Gumm on the eve of the fallen officer's funeral.

"It's clear he touched the lives of not only his colleagues, but the lives of the citizens he served," a post on Facebook said.

Gumm was shot and killed while responding to a call about an assault in progress on January 24 in the 8700 block of Dawson Street in Thornton.

The funeral will be held at Flatirons Church at 11 a.m. in Lafayette Friday. Members of the public will be seated no earlier than 10:15 a.m. and no later than 10:45 a.m.

The church holds roughly 1,000 people and family and friends of Gumm will be given priority.