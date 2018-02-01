Colorado lawmakers to debate marijuana home delivery

DENVER – Colorado usually leads the nation when it comes to marijuana but there is one aspect of the cannabis debate that Colorado is a bit behind with – pot delivery.

California, Nevada, and Oregon already offer cannabis deliveries meanwhile Colorado does not.

In an effort to change that, progressive Democrat Rep. Jonathan Singer has teamed up with Constitutional Conservative Sen. Tim Neville for a bill to create a pilot program regarding pot deliveries.

If approved by lawmakers and signed by the governor, three cities in Colorado would be allowed to hand out up to 15 delivery licenses to dispensaries and companies.

“We’ve said this is medicine,” Neville said.

“People may suffer from cancer or another illness and not be able to go out,” Neville added.

Neville emphasized this bill is different from last year.

In 2017, Gov. John Hickenlooper stressed it was not the time to “reach for new turf” in the marijuana fight with pressure from Attorney General Jeff Sessions increasing.

At Peak Dispensary in Denver, the idea of pot delivery was met with mixed reviews.

Lea Sebastian, a marijuana user, said “people want instant gratification” and the ability to call someone for service.

Meanwhile Leisa Cole, a dispensary employee, said she likes the idea but worries about the security of drivers.

“I personally wouldn’t feel safe delivering, Cole said.

“Since we are not allowed to bank, it’s an all cash business,” Cole added.

Neville said over the next few weeks he will be educating lawmakers on how this can be done safely and securely.

The bill is expected to be heard in the House of Representatives the week of February 5.