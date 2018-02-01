Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon to miss 2-4 weeks

DENVER — Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon will miss two to four weeks, the team announced on Thursday.

MacKinnon suffered an upper-body injury after a hit in a 4-3 loss to the Vancouver Canuckson Tuesday night.

The injury is bad news for the team as they lose their leading scorer after losing three straight games.

The 22-year-old center appeared to be favoring his left shoulder on the bench before heading to the locker room on Tuesday.

pic.twitter.com/ftGuHDqgdt — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) February 1, 2018

“It’s not a great feeling when you lose a guy like that because of what he means to our team, but I’m excited for the opportunity it presents other guys,” head coach Jared Bedner said.

“We need other guys to step up.”

pic.twitter.com/q0xFjm5pkE — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) February 1, 2018

MacKinnon has scored 61 points in 49 games this season and is second in the league in scoring behind Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov.