Aspen camp for the deaf ransacked by renters during Winter X Games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASPEN, Colo. -- A camp in Aspen for the deaf is in need of help after cabins they rented out for the Winter X-Games last weekend were vandalized and ransacked.

The non-profit camp rents out their cabins through Air BnB to help off-set some of their costs during the year. The renters broke doors, left vomit on the floors, and littered their trails with garbage.

The camp says the renter even raided a kitchen they're not allowed access to and ate the food that's supposed to be for the campers.

But it was a vandalized sign that really upset their camp community.

Someone wrote "We are not Deaf" on a sign posted on a refrigerator in the kitchen.

The camp is struggling to clean up the cabin before winter camp in two weeks and estimate the cost will be around $4,000.

They're trying to hold the renters accountable but since they rented the cabins to different people they can't exactly pinpoint who caused the damage in the common areas.

Air BnB has offered to help and so has the community.

If you'd like to help, you can visit http://www.aspencamp.org/donate.