Amtrak derailment survivor being treated at Craig Hospital in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A teenage survivor of December’s Amtrak train derailment south of Seattle is at a Colorado hospital.

Timmy Brodigan, 16, is receiving specialized treatment for serious injuries at Craig Hospital in Englewood. Three people were killed in the crash and dozens were injured as train cars derailed while crossing a highway overpass on December 18.

Timmy is now bound to a wheelchair due to a spinal cord injury. That injury is one of the reasons why the teen is being treated at Craig Hospital. The hospital and research center is well-regarded for its breakthroughs in spinal cord injury treatments. Timmy arrived at Craig Hospital on Januray 25.

“There’s not too many good days,” Timmy told FOX31. “I have broken ribs on my right side … a lung collapsed.”

The high school Sophomore from suburban Seattle also broke part of his shoulder along with bones in his neck and a vertebrae.

“After it happened– laying there– just blood going down my face,” Timmy said. “It’s like a couldn’t move.”

Timmy was in a train car that ended up hanging above one of the busiest highways along the West Coast. He was traveling alone heading to visit cousins in Oregon. The train crashed onto Interstate 5, roughly halfway between Tacoma and Olympia. Within minutes, the crash was being reported on Seattle TV and radio stations.

“I ran upstairs, turned the TV on and I saw it was the Amtrak train … and my heart just started pounding so hard,” Timmy’s dad, Michael Brodigan, said.

Timmy’s mom, Robyn Brodigan, called her son’s cell phone but did not receive an answer. The parents were desperate to learn if their son was OK. They rushed to a nearby hospital.

“I tried to walk by the emergency room, and they were just shipping patients with head braces and blood all over them,” Robyn said.

Michael and Robyn eventually learned their son, a standout baseball player, would have a long road ahead with no promises of a full recovery. They said their best hope now is with the experts at Craig Hospital.

Timmy has tried to recall the moments before the train veered off course at nearly 80 miles per hour.

“I remember a little bit in the train wreck … what happened,” Timmy said.

The family knows a fellow teenage passenger, who befriended Timmy before boarding, was able to escape and direct first responders to where Timmy was trapped on the train. More than a month later, Timmy and his family are still hoping to meet those heroes to say thanks.

“I don’t know who they are,” Robyn said. “That’s the mystery.”

Timmy is on a ventilator for his collapsed lung. Doctors told the family the lung is improving. Surgery is a possibility to repair Timmy’s shoulder.

Craig Hospital has provided an onsite teacher who will coordinate with Timmy’s high school near Seattle in an effort help him continue his coursework.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.