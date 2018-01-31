Watch video: Thief steals dog from family’s front yard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A family in Denver hopes security camera video of a thief stealing their dog from right out of their front yard will help bring the pet back home.

It happened Tuesday afternoon near East 6th Avenue and Monaco Parkway.

The video shows the thief driving past the house in a black vehicle, then returning to take the dog.

After seeing the crime, a neighbor alerted the family about what happened.

The family says they just want "Zoe" back.

"She brings joy to the neighborhood. There are children that walk home from school every day that come and see her and pet her. It's horrible that this has happened and I think the entire neighborhood is devastated," Zoe's owner Jaime Gastelle said.

Zoe is a 7-month-old Shih Tzu.

Denver police would like to hear from anyone who has information about the case.