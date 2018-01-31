Understand the contract before renting to own appliances

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Renting to own is a great choice when you can't commit to buying expensive appliances, but if something goes wrong once you plug them in you could be in hot water.

Gareth Erwin and Heidi Knight told the FOX31 Problem Solvers they decided to rent a washer and dryer because it was convenient.

The home video they shared with FOX31 shows while using the washing machine, water started shooting from the hose, threatening the hot water heater and expensive equipment.

They also said the dryer shorted out their fuse box.

Consumer protection experts say most rent-to-own businesses have customers sign off on the installation of appliances.

If something goes wrong, the business will send in a team to investigate how the problem occurred, then determine if anything must be replaced.

That’s why the Better Business Bureau recommends doing three things before renting to own.

Read your contract, especially the part about who is liable in the case of any damage Ask who determines the damage estimate Demand a clear time frame for an investigation, so things don`t get dragged on and on while you deal with the fallout

The Better Business Bureau also has the following advice for anyone considering renting furniture or appliances: