Train carrying GOP members of Congress hits truck; Coffman, Gardner on board

WASHINGTON — A train carrying members of Congress to their legislative retreat in West Virginia, hit a truck Wednesday.

Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner and Rep. Mike Coffman were on board at the time of the crash, a spokesman said. His office was reaching out to find out his condition.

Coffman’s office said the congressman is okay following the crash.

Rep. Coffman was onboard Amtrak train that collided w/truck, he is ok. We ask for prayers for all involved in this accident & appreciate everyone's calls…. story is still developing. -Staff — Rep. Mike Coffman (@RepMikeCoffman) January 31, 2018

One GOP source told CNN they were unsure how many members of Congress were on the train or how many people were injured, but said there were injuries.

That source said members “hit the deck.”

Republican members of Congress were on their way for a retreat at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia starting Wednesday and ending Friday. Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to speak to members later Wednesday and President Donald Trump is scheduled to address the event tomorrow.

The train left from Union Station in Washington earlier Wednesday.