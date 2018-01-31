Tocabe first opened its doors in December 2008. Tocabe is the only American Indian owned and operated restaurant in Metro Denver. The restaurant setting is a clean, warm, open space with connections to American Indian cultural elements, infused with a contemporary atmosphere. Tocabe takes its origin from Grayhorse: An American Indian Eatery, established in downtown Denver in 1989 by the Jacobs family. The Jacobs are tribal members of the Osage Nation. Tocabe uses some of the same recipes from Grayhorse and has expanded on Osage family recipes to create a new and unique take on American Indian cuisine. Tocabe is owned by Matt Chandra and Ben Jacobs.
Tocabe – American Indian Cuisine
