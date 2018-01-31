Timeline of events in shooting of Deputy Heath Gumm revealed in court documents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. -- We now know more details about the moments that led up to the killing of an Adams County Sheriff’s deputy.

The Affidavit was released Wednesday, the same day the suspect 22-year-old Dreion Dearing was formally charged.

The Problem Solvers went over the document and spoke with witnesses and neighbors.

One man told us he was sitting down watching television and "heard gunfire."

That gunfire took place when Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy Heath Gumm was killed.

The affidavit says a deputy heard Deputy Gumm yell, “Police, stop running, don’t be stupid.”

Sheriff’s Deputies flooded the neighborhood.

One of them says he saw … “several muzzle flashes.” And “Deputy Gumm began to return fire."

Another deputy who also tried to fire “had a weapon malfunction” and was only able to fire two or three rounds.

Then there was silence.

The deputy said, "He began to call out for Deputy Gumm and did not get a response.”

Gumm was down.

The chase for the suspect was on.

The suspect, Dreion Dearing, was captured – hiding in a tree house a few blocks away.

He later told investigators, “He drank a six pack of 12 oz. Bud Light and smoked 2 blunts in a 2-3-hour period.”

According to the report, Dearing claims he had passed out in a car and that … “the next thing he remembers is being drug by a dog and police arresting him.”

Gumm died from a gunshot wound at the hospital.

One man who lives near where Dearing was captured said since the shooting, many investigators have been wanting to talk to him and his kids about what they saw.

It’s been rough on his family - talking to his kids about what happened.

His family is hoping to put all this behind them sooner than later.