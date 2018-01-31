Suspects use doggie door to enter Aurora home in middle of night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- A family home in Aurora was burglarized on Monday night and the homeowners say the suspects entered the home through a doggie door.

The Gonzalez family realized their home in the Stanford Hills neighborhood was burglarized while they were sleeping when they noticed a few things missing around the home.

Elmer Gonzalez said that his wallet in his pants were missing and so were the keys to his 2013 Toyota work truck.

Gonzalez was downstairs sleeping on the couch. He’s been fighting a flu for about a week and did not want to get his wife Samara sick.

The two male home invaders went through his pants that were on the floor right in front of him.

The family called the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office and they took a report.

There was no damage to the house, and all the doors were locked as per usual, so the only logical point of entry, Elmer Gonzalez says, must’ve been the doggie door in the kitchen.

Security camera footage of the two perpetrators show that they are both young, male, and look to be in their early teens. They also look like they could have easily squeezed through the Gonzalez's doggie door.

Thankfully, no one in the Gonzalez home was hurt, but Elmer Gonzalez says that he’s probably going to get rid of that doggie door.