Snow chances not that great

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We will have snow moving into the north central Colorado mountains and across the northeast plains of our state later this evening. Accumulation in those areas will generally range from 1" - 3".

In Denver we are looking for low clouds to form through the evening and some light freezing drizzle and light snow to develop after midnight. That area of light drizzle & snow will be around early on Thursday before ending. We are not expecting accumulation in the city or point south. However, there could be some slick roads for the Thursday morning drive.

We have another chance for snow coming late Saturday into Sunday. This storm looks very similar to what's coming tonight with better chances for snow and accumulation across the NE plains of Colorado and in the northern mountains. Denver will see snow over the weekend, but accumulation looks to be light.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.