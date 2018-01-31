× Snow arrives in Northern Colorado overnight

A cold front drops in today knocking highs down to 52 in Denver, Boulder. Upper 40s to near 50 in Fort Collins and Greeley. We’ll see partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions this afternoon.

The Mountains can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Very windy above treeline 30-80mph. A gust of 101mph hit Berthoud Pass on Tuesday.

Snow arrives in the Central and Northern Mountains tonight continuing into Thursday. Snow accumulations in the Northern Mountains will range from 2-6 inches, and 1-4 inches in the Central Mountains.

Northern Colorado from Fort Collins to Greeley to Fort Morgan can expect 1-3 inches of accumulation. 6″ or more in Cheyenne, Briggsdale, and Sterling. 0-1 inch in Denver. None across the Palmer Divide.

This weekend into next week looks active thanks to the jet stream. The Central and Northern Mountains are in for significant snow amounts. Heavy snow is likely on Saturday with other waves of snow between Sunday and Wednesday.

In Denver, we could see a few rounds of snow showers on Saturday and Sunday.

