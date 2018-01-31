Smoky Hill High School student dies days after being hit, dragged by truck

AURORA, Colo. — A Smoky Hill High School student died earlier this month, days after she was hit and dragged by a truck while she was crossing a street, the Aurora Police Department said.

Victoria McKenzie, 16, was hit by the truck on the morning of Jan. 11 as she was crossing Buckley Road.

Police said the truck driver was turning from eastbound East Quincy Avenue onto southbound South Buckley Road when he hit McKenzie.

The girl got grabbed under the truck, which stopped “some distance later,” police said.

The driver didn’t know what had happened, and McKenzie was alert and talking after the truck stopped, police said.

McKenzie was taken to a hospital, but she died on Jan. 15, police said.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the crash, and police do not believe the driver was speeding.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation and has a valid license and insurance, police said.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office has completed a medical examination of McKenzie. Results are expected in four to six weeks.