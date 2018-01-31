Seven things you should not do if you have the flu

DENVER - Getting the flu can knock you off your feet for a week. If that happens, Dr. Kristin Woodward says there are seven things you should NOT do if you have the flu.

  1. Don’t wait to call your doctor. “You want to call your doctor right away and talk about your symptoms because you may benefit from some anti-viral medication if it’s started early,” said Dr. Woodward.
  2. Don’t exercise. It could cause dehydration.
  3. Don’t drink hot toddies.  Alcohol can cause dehydration.
  4. Don’t take a cold shower or ice bath to reduce fever. That could have the opposite effect.
  5. Don’t give kids aspirin for fever.  That could cause Reye’s Syndrome.  Give them acetaminophen or ibuprofen instead.
  6. Don’t take cough medicine. “Especially in children, don’t give them cough and cold medication. We know that it’s not effective and actually it can be harmful,” Dr. Woodward said.
  7. Don’t go out. Don’t go to work, to school, on a plane or even to the grocery store. You don’t want to spread that nastiness to anyone else!

 

 