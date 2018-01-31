× Semi fire closes I-70 in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Colo. — A semi-truck caught fire on eastbound I-70 in Georgetown Wednesday night.

The Interstate was closed in both directions while crews worked to put out the fire. The westbound lanes reopened once the flames were extinguished. Eastbound remained closed.

There was no information available yet on what happened or if there were any injuries.

The Colorado State Patrol did not know how long the closure would last. Traffic was using the off-ramps and on-ramps in Georgetown to get around the highway closure.

We’re making phone calls to get more information.