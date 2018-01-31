Rockies unveil rendering of new scoreboard at Coors Field

DENVER – The Rockies released renderings of their new and improved scoreboard at Coors Field on Wednesday.

The new scoreboard will be officially unveiled before the Rockies home opener on April 6.

The board has a unique Colorado Rockies shape with a mountain cutout that stands 8,369 square feet and is 258 percent larger than the old Coors Field scoreboard.

In addition to the visual improvement, the speakers on the board will also be enhanced on the lower bowl of the ballpark as well as updating the technology in the control room.

The Rockies season kicks off on the road with series against the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres before hosting the Atlanta Braves for Opening Day at Coors Field on April 6.