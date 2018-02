Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- For more than a year, Zachary Smith has created wooden American Flags for soldiers and politicians.

Now, he is building "Thin Blue Line" flags for two fallen Denver metro sheriff's deputies.

Under his company banner "US Veteran Woodworks," Smith completed a flag for Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Zackari Parrish and is just starting one for Adams County Sheriff's Deputy Heath Gumm.

Smith is a Veteran and EMT in Colorado Springs.

