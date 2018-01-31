× New life for Brush!’s Sand’s Theater

BRUSH! — The community of Brush! on Colorado’s Easter Plains is bringing new life to its historic Sand’s Theater.

The theater was acquired by the community more than a year ago, when the theater’s former owner gifted it to them.

Since then, community members have raised thousands of dollars to give it a makeover.

“[We] started tearing up walls and ripping out seats and found some [new] seats in Kansas that we went and picked up and we’re going to install those soon,” said Melody Christensen, Executive Director of the Brush! Chamber.

The goal is to turn the theater into something more than just a place to watch movies.

“We’re looking at doing comedy nights in here, maybe book signings, open mic nights,” Christensen added.

All of the work is being done by volunteers. If you’re interested in volunteering, contact the Brush! Chamber at 970-842-2666.

(Note: Brush has an exclamation mark at the end of its name. You can learn more about that by clicking here.)