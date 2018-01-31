Mountains have snow on the way, need 60 to 100 inches to be average

DENVER — In Wednesday’s statewide snowpack update, the NRCS reports Colorado is 4 inches below our average snow water equivalent.

4 inches may not sound significant but is a lot of water and roughly equates to 60 to 100 inches of snowfall on our mountains. In that reference, 60 to 100 inches of snow is significant.

Here’s the latest report:

Some good news, the northern mountains have some expected snowfall the next 5 days. Yet, we will not have enough to make up much of the deficit for the state as this storm will favor northern ranges.

Here is a general idea of the totals coming through Sunday night.

Starting early Thursday morning a northwesterly wind flow will continue over the area and this produces a favorable snowfall pattern for those mountain ranges in northern Colorado; namely the Flat Tops, Park Range, Medicine Bow Range, and parts of the Gore Range.

Steamboat Resort will typically come away as the winner in snowfall in these patterns.

This pattern does ease into next week but at least it is something for now.

Connect with Meteorologist Matt Makens on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.