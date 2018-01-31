Man killed in Westminster parking lot shooting

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A man was killed in a shooting late Tuesday night, the Westminster Police Department said.

Officers responded to the 8200 block of Federal Boulevard about 9:50 p.m. after several calls of a shooting were made.

A male was found in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died, police said.

The man’s name and age will be released later by the Adams County Coroner’s Office once next of kin are notified.

Police had no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-658-4360 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.