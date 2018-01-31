× Man accused of killing Adams County deputy formally charged with murder

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The man accused of shooting and killing an Adams County sheriff’s deputy last week was formally charged with four counts of first-degree murder on Wednesday.

Dreion Martise Dearing, 22, was also charged with one count each of first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and third-degree assault.

Dearing’s preliminary hearing is set for April 18.

Deputy Heath Gumm was shot after responding to a report of an assault in progress about 7 p.m. Jan. 24 in the 8700 block of Dawson Street.

Gumm was taken to Denver Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Also on Wednesday, authorities unsealed the arrest affidavit in the case.