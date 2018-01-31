Effort to tax plastic bags in Colorado dies at State Capitol

DENVER — Plastic bag use at grocery stores will remain free in Colorado.

On Wednesday a bill by Rep. Paul Rosenthal, D-Denver, to tax plastic bag use at 25 cents per visit died in committee.

My bill to fund affordable housing with a tax on plastic bags didn't pass today but everyone on the committee and many who testified complimented my efforts to help especially #homeless people and keep the environment clean. #coleg #COpolitics @colo_politics @JoeStGeorge — Paul Rosenthal (@Rosenthal5280) January 31, 2018

The use of plastic bags at grocery stores has come under heavy scrutiny in recent years. It’s estimated Americans use 100 billion each year.

While Rosenthal, along with other Democrats supported the measure, ultimately it was some Democrats along with Republicans in the Local Government Committee who killed the bill Wednesday.

The bill would have raised money to go toward affordable housing.

Some cities and states have banned the use of plastic bags, including many Colorado towns such as Vail and Telluride.