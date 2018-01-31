Deputy’s weapon ‘malfunctions’ in deadly fire fight, court papers say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. – The man accused of shooting and killing an Adams County Sheriff Deputy Jan. 24 has been formally charged with four counts of first degree murder.

Clad in a striped jumpsuit and shackled at the wrists and ankles, the man accused of killing Deputy Heath Gumm walked solemnly into the courtroom. He’s 22-year-old Dreion Dearing. The Adam’s County Sheriff was inside the courtroom for the hearing.

“This is obviously a very difficult time for the Sheriff’s Office. As the leader of the organization for which our deputy was killed, I think that it’s important to represent the agency,” Sheriff Michael McIntosh said.

Arrest documents, newly unsealed by Judge Patrick Murphy, say Dearing told investigators, on the night of January 24 he “drank a six pack of 12oz Bud Lite beer and smoked two blunts in a 2-3 hour period.” He said he fell asleep in a friend’s car and the next thing he remembers is being dragged by a dog and police arresting him.

Prior to the shooting, Deputy Booker, who was with Gumm, said as they were jumping a fence, chasing the suspect he “heard Gumm announce the man was reaching for something in his waist band.” This took place in the 8700 block of Dawson in Thornton.

Deputy Booker said he then heard Gumm yell, “Police, stop running, don’t be stupid.” Booker said he saw Gumm move toward a shed then saw several muzzle flashes and Deputy Gumm began to return fire. Deputy Booker said he “fired two to three rounds at muzzle flashes coming from the north side of the residence and then had a weapon malfunction.”

Booker said he found Gumm lying face down with a gunshot wound to his torso. Investigators later found several .45 caliber spent shell casings at the scene and a .45 caliber pistol hidden under a camper.

Detectives followed footprints from Edison Street to De Soto. In the back yard of the residence there is a tree house. Court papers say the detectives tried to push the door to the tree house open but it was being blocked by someone. A K-9 pulled a man out who was identified as Dreion Dearing.

If convicted, Dearing faces the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole. FOX31 talked with Adams County District Attorney Dave Young.

FOX31: “Will you seek the death penalty in this case?”

Dave Young: “I can’t comment on that. That’s a very important decision to make. I certainly want to have everything I need to have to make that decision.”

“The charges we filed today are seven counts. Four counts of first degree murder, two different theories of first degree murder. One is felony murder and the other is after deliberation with the intent. There’s two theories of Deputy Gumm being a police officer, and so that’s why we have four counts of first degree murder. We also filed first degree burglary, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and third degree assault,” Young said.

We also tried talking with the defendant’s family, but they had no comment.

The court papers also say among the evidence collected at the scene, detectives found a pay stub with Dearing’s name on it inside the tree house. There was also a shoe impression in the same area that appears to match the sole of Dearing’s Nike Tennis shoe.

Dearing will be back in court in April for a preliminary hearing.