× Dept. of Corrections executive director used state vehicle for hunting trip: Problem Solvers investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Rick Raemisch, the executive director for Colorado’s Department of Corrections has been verbally reprimanded for using a state vehicle to go elk hunting in October of 2017.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers obtained a five-page letter written by the inspector general for the Department of Corrections, who investigated Rick Raemisch’s conduct. The letter is heavily redacted. In fact, the first two paragraphs in the “finding of fact” are blacked-out entirely.

But the letter does reference use of a state vehicle during a hunting trip. “He (Mr. Raemisch) later placed a dead antelope in the back of the vehicle, leaving carnage and blood in the back of the vehicle which many members of his protection team complained about. According to many team members, the odor is now unbearable due to the blood and carnage that was allowed to seep into the carpet and recess of the cargo area.”

The letter goes on to mention damage that occurred to the state vehicle during a hunting trip. “He (Mr. Raemisch) backed off the boulder, but caused damage to the vehicle which his protection team Lieutenant later attempted to fix with gorilla glue.”

FOX31 found a photo of Raemisch on his Facebook page from a hunting trip he apparently took in 2010 but our public records request for photos of the state vehicle used in his private hunting trip were denied by the Colorado Department of Corrections.

In an email, the Problem Solvers were told providing the photos would be “contrary to the public interest pursuant to 24-72-305(5). Release of this information could reasonably compromise the safety/security of an individual or individuals.”

Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper appointed Raemisch as the new executive director for the Department of Corrections in June of 2013, three months after then director Tom Clements was assassinated in his home by a former inmate. As a result of the Clements assassination, the state assigned a security team to provide Raemisch and his family 24/7 protection coverage.

Raemisch would not consent to an interview with the Problem Solvers but through a spokesman acknowledged going on a hunting trip in the Colorado Rocky Mountains with two members of his detail. Raemisch insisted he did not expect his detail to conduct any actions during his hunting trip except to ensure his safety. A spokesman for Raemisch told FOX31 the detail team followed Mr. Raemisch to a safe location and then departed.

That account runs counter to what whistleblowers inside the Department of Corrections supposedly told former Colorado U.S. Representative Tom Tancredo.

“They told me that indeed he used his security for that purpose … for spotting elk or hunting with him,” said Tancredo, who added, “The whole thing is this: Would another state employee, if they did that, what would be the outcome? Would they simply get a little tap on the hand?”

The Department of Corrections released a statement to FOX31 that reads, “Executive Director Raemischs’ use of state vehicles is and has been within the guidelines set forth by his security protocol. In order to maintain the integrity of the executive protection unit, the department is unable to provide specific details.”

Governor Hickenlooper also declined an interview with the Problem Solvers and instead emailed FOX31 a statement:

“We took the issues raised regarding Mr. Raemisch’s use of the state vehicle very seriously and referred them to the Inspector General for investigation. We have followed the Inspector General’s recommendations upon his review of the concerns. We feel this matter has been satisfactorily resolved. We emphasize that our policies governing Director Raemisch’s use of state vehicles and other security arrangements are designed to address the unique risks posed to his safety as executive director of the Department of Corrections.”

FOX31 has learned that at the conclusion of the investigation Raemisch met with both Inspector General Jay Kirby and the Governor’s Chief Legal Counsel Jacki Copper Melmed to clarify the use of state vehicles for private purposes.

It’s worth noting that Jay Kirby is an at-will employee, who was hired by Rick Raemisch, so he was in effect asked by the Governor’s office to investigate his own boss.

Anonymous employees at the Department of Corrections have told FOX31 they felt it was inappropriate to ask the inspector general to do conduct an impartial investigation of his own boss and as a result, weren’t surprised that Raemisch received no punishment.

Tom Tancredo told FOX31 he felt Raemisch should’ve been fired by the governor for using a state vehicle for a private use. “You can`t let this go on, really and truly.”

The Problem Solvers asked the governor’s spokeswoman why an outside agency such as the attorney general wasn’t asked to investigate Raemich’s use of a state vehicle and was told the governor felt the investigation was complete and fair and had no concern it wouldn’t be independent.