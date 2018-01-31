Colorado teachers unions back Kennedy in governor’s race

DENVER — The Colorado Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers — Colorado Chapter has chosen their candidate for the Democratic primary in the governor’s race.

The powerful teachers unions endorsed Cary Kennedy on Wednesday. Kennedy is a former state treasurer.

“Cary Kennedy is a candidate who is clearly dedicated to prioritizing public education in Colorado,” said Sarah Mesmer, president of AFT-Colorado.

“Cary has what it takes to keep Colorado moving forward. We know that Cary can win in the primary and in November,” said Kerrie Dallman, president of the Colorado Education Association.

Kennedy is running against several other Democrats for the nomination.

Boulder Congressman Jared Polis is considered the front-runner, with Michael Johnston, Noel Ginsburg, and Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne also running.