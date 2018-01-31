Aurora girl dies after being dragged by truck; Mom looks for answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- A grieving Aurora mother is searching for answers after her teenage daughter was hit and dragged by a pickup truck while walking to school. Police are investigating.

Victoria McKenzie, 16, was on her way to Smoky Hill High School when she was hit at East Quincy Avenue and South Buckley Road in Aurora on the morning of January 11. The driver told police he had no idea the girl was under his truck, according to witness accounts.

“It’s surreal,” Victoria’s mom, Melissa McKenzie, said. “When you hear something like that -- It’s just surreal.”

Witnesses told Melissa they were franticly trying to get the driver’s attention while Victoria was being dragged. Melissa said the driver didn’t realize her daughter was under his truck until after pulling into his driveway about a mile from where Victoria was struck.

The teen was awake and talking before being transported to a hospital, according to police. She had broken ribs and other internal injuries, according to Melissa.

“Mom, am I going to be OK,” Melissa said her daughter asked her at the hospital. “And the last thing I said to her while she was still awake was, ‘Yeah baby, you’re going to be fine.’”

Victoria died from septic shock four days after the crash, on January 15. Her classmates at Smoky Hill High School told FOX31 the loss has been difficult to accept. Melissa said the death came as surprise because Victoria seemed to be improving.

The family is working with police on a criminal investigation while also considering a lawsuit against the driver.

The Aurora Police Department said it does not suspect drugs or alcohol at play in the investigation.

Speed does not appear to be a factor, according to police. The driver of the truck has a valid license and auto insurance. He is fully cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.