About 30 residents displaced by Lakewood apartment fire

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- About 30 residents were displaced after a fire at an apartment complex early Wednesday morning, West Metro Fire Rescue said.

No injuries were reported after the fire broke out on the third floor of the Westhills Apartment Homes at 383 Van Gordon St. just after 1 a.m.

The majority of the damage is to two third-floor units. A smoke detector woke up the occupants where the fire started and they were able to get out and alert their neighbors.

All of the residents in the 24-unit building were displaced with the Red Cross providing assistance as investigators look to determine the cause of the fire.