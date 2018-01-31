2 Colorado business owners meet with President Trump at White House

WASHINGTON — Sue Wagner of the Bank of Colorado and Patrick Sobers of Community Banks of Colorado met with President Trump in the Oval Office Wednesday.

Wagner works in Fort Collins and Patrick Sobers in Arapahoe County.

Both Wagner and Sobers were invited to participate in a tax reform even with the President.

Both finance leaders committed to handing out $1000 bonuses to employees following the tax reform passage late last year.

“We have Sue Wagner, thank you Sue Bank Colorado, Fort Collins, great place, thousand dollar bonuses award, that’s great,” Trump said to Wagner.

After the event Wagner said it was inspiring to be in the Oval.

“It took me a while to get my mouth closed again and then President Trump was very approachable when we were in there which was a nice surprise,” Wagner said. “He has a genuine interest in everyone benefiting from this tax bill,” Wagner said.

Sobers also committed how much of an honor it was to meet the President.

“It was a very good experience the President was very welcoming and we had a pleasant conversation about the impact of the tax reform legislation,” Sobers said.